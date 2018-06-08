Kriti Sanon is fresh as a daisy as she steps out of a spa. VIEW PICS

On Thursday, actress Kriti Sanon was clicked by our shutterbugs as she headed out of a spa. Monsoon is here, and you shouldn't miss a chance of taking care of your hair and skin. Kriti definitely had a nice, rejuvenating time. That's evident from her radiant smile.

Noticed what she is wearing? Her slate blue strap dress is perfect for the monsoon. The soberness of the colour fits the mood of weather, and it is pleasing to the eyes as well. She kept it minimal and only carried a black tote bag. The actress was seen sans makeup. Most of all, we love how her open hair is adding plenty of naturalness to her look.

Pretty, right?

Professionally, Kriti has her kitty full. She will be seen in Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also stars her beside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress is rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput, for many days now. We keep coming across tidbits about their affair, but none of them ever acknowledged it publicly.

But one can't deny, they look good together!