Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Soheib Ahsan July 19 2019, 11.19 pm July 19 2019, 11.19 pm

Working in an industry as big as Bollywood often brings artists together in various films. No matter how small or big their connection be in the film, it is definitely a delight for them to work with a familiar face again. Kriti Sanon felt something of this sort when she got a chance to work again with her Bareilly ki Barfi mother in Arjun Patiala. Seema Pahwa played the role of Sanon's mother in Bareilly ki Barfi. An Instagram post by Sanon revealed that Pahwa will be seen in Arjun Patiala. Although Pahwa's role is not yet known, the delight shared by the two actresses at working together again is clearly visible.

Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram post below:

Kriti Sanon may have not featured in a lot of films but she has made her own space and her reputation is still growing. She made her acting debut in a Telugu film titled 1: Nenokkadine. She made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti alongside debutante Tiger Shroff. She also won a Filmfare award for her role. She went on to star in films like Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, Stree and others. Her next film is a cop spoof film titled Arjun Patiala where she will be starring alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The film has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and will be releasing on July 26.

Watch the trailer for Arjun Patiala below:

Apart from Arjun Patiala, Sanon will also be starring in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film titled Panipat. She will be starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to release on December 6. She has also been signed on for Housefull 4. The film's production was stopped after #MeToo accusations were raised against director Sajid Khan. Later the film resumed production after Sajid Khan stepped down as director and co-director Farhad Samji took over. The film is expected to release around Diwali in 2019.