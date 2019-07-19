Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Akshay KumarArjun KapoorArjun PatialaBareilly Ki BarfiDiljit DosanjhHousefull 4Kriti SanonPanipatsanjay duttSeema PahwaVarun Sharma
nextPriyanka Chopra has a gala time with Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra at her birthday bash

within