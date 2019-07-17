Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 8.56 pm July 17 2019, 8.56 pm

Actor Kriti Sanon continues to be a whiff of fresh air in Bollywood. The tall, doe-eyed beauty has managed to establish herself as a versatile actor, who has made it big on her own. Kriti, who has given us some lovely films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, recently, sat down with Firstpost for their show Family Matters with her mother Geeta Sanon, a physics professor in Delhi University. The mother-daughter duo talked about family, their growing up years, parenting, Bollywood, stress, feminism, and many more things. The Sanons also talked about how it was like for a middle-class family to come to terms with the fact that their daughter wanted to act in films, after completing her engineering degree. During the course of the interview, the two also talked about the sibling rivalry between Kriti and her sister Nupur and what life it is like for the latter to live with Kriti's stardom.

Talking to Firstpost Kriti revealed that there was a time when Nupur and Kriti would fight with each other and hit each other like all siblings. Kriti added that Nupur would get all privileges at an earlier age than her. "Every rule that for me comes at a certain age, for my sister it used to come at age minus five. Because she was five years younger, she used to get all the privileges five years earlier than me." Geeta Sanon also recalled how Kriti used to tease a very young Nupur. "She used to tease her sometimes, ke tujhe sidion se utha ke laye hai (you have been picked up from stairs) There was a market near our house called Balko market and [she used to say] 'Tu Balko market ki sidiyo se mili thi' (you were found at the steps of Balko market)." She said. Kriti laughed about this particular incident and added, "And my sister believed it. She used to believe it and she used to cry saying 'oh you picked me up from there, I am not your child,' so I pulled her leg like that. But that was when she was very small. But there is a certain age, whether you are brothers and sisters, sisters and sisters whatever, where you fight like crazy. We have got pitayi (a beating) from both of them also, mom and dad."

The Sanons also discussed how during their childhood, sometimes one child felt neglected. Especially when it came to one sibling being a star like Kriti. When asked about how Nupur felt living with attention around Kriti's stardom, whether she felt neglected by people around her, Geeta said, "Actually it is a very difficult thing to do, because they are the same with both the kids. But it is the outsiders, relatives or friends, the people who are coming to your house, they somewhere show the difference. So that sometimes pinches but we cannot control that. So that used to happen, still happens, but Nupur has been very strong and supportive." To this Kriti added, "She is very understanding that way like even if she feels the difference from someone's side, she might just come home and crib about it, and show it that this was so weird but it's not gonna affect her self confidence, which is something I absolutely love about. Like I don't know how I would have reacted if I were at her place and it was the other way around." She also talked about her parents' contribution to making them feel equal. "Als I think my parents have never made us feel different. In fact, when Nupur was born, you know when a kid is born everybody is getting gifts for the newborn kid, and I was what like five years old or something, My mom actually told my Nanaji to also get gifts for me because I was feeling left out. So I think they have their way of compensating, to sort of balance it out."

The duo also talked about her mother's influence in her life, how her mother taught her to be a feminist because she fought for herself throughout her life. Geeta was the first woman in her family who worked and got a Ph.D. in physics. Similarly, when the mother was asked what she learnt from Kriti, now that she's grown up and so successful, she said that she learnt how to not worry about everything and just chill.