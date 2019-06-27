Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 6.03 pm June 27 2019, 6.03 pm

Kriti Sanon has been making a lot of buzz lately. The actress’s latest movie Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kartik Aryan, was a box office success. The actress is gearing up for her next release Arjun Patiala. The movie is a spoof comedy about how a crime journalist falls in love with a quirky small-town cop who is shorter than her. The actress has recently shared a behind the scenes post of the movie, pictured on the sets.

The clip gives an introductory insight into the main character Arjun Patiala, played by the Diljit Dosanjh. The video then goes around showing how the cast and crew on the sets feel about the character and how no one but Diljit could have pulled it off the way he has.

Posters and teasers of the movie have already been making rounds on the internet. While sharing the trailer of the movie, Kriti Sanon had posted a caption, which hints at the plot of the movie.

Check out the tweet here:

From the surface, it seems the movie is basically a hilarious take on the stereotype of policemen in Indian movies. The movie also stars actor Varun Sharma. The actor has worked twice with Kriti Sanon in the movies Dilwale (2015) and Raabta (2017).

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor on working with Kriti Sanon had said, “I am very fond of her and I call her 'bro’ as I share that kind of an equation with her. As a person, she is phenomenal and I can share anything with her. If I ever have a problem or just need a suggestion, I can always ask her. It’s good to have people in your life around whom you can be yourself.”

The movie hits the theatres on July 26. Check out the trailer of the Arjun Patiala here: