Kriti Sanon starts prepping for her next Lukachuppi, to star opposite Kartik Aaryan

The London schedule of Housefull 4 has just come to an end and Kriti Sanon is at work again, already! She has started prepping for her next Luka Chhupi, to be helmed by Laxman Utekar. Kartik Aaryan, the newest entrant to the 100-crore club in Bollywood, will be featuring opposite her.

The story is set on the backdrop of Mathura which later travels to Gwalior and Agra. While Kartik plays a sober local TV channel reporter, Kriti is quite a fireball who is back to Mathura after finishing her studies in Delhi. This is going to be a love story with all the flavours of a small town.

“While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology. The dialogues have a touch of the local dialect and being from the region, both are familiar with the setting and the lingo. They also have a crackling chemistry," producer Dinesh Vijan told Mumbai Mirror.

Laxman Utekar is a cinematographer who has made films like English Vinglish, Hindi Medium and Dear Zindagi. He has also directed the Marathi film Lalbaugchi Rani. Lika Chuppi is likely to release around Valentine's Day in 2019.