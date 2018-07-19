Kriti Sanon upset as Shraddha Kapoor bags a film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput?

Two actresses cannot be friends. This is something that we have been hearing since forever. But, of course things are changing in Bollywood and most of the actresses are cordial with each other, if not BFFs. However, looks like professional competition surely plays a hurdle in the friendship between the actresses. According to a report in DNA, Kriti Sanon is quite upset and the reason is Shraddha Kapoor.

An insider has told the daily that Kriti is not very happy about Shraddha being roped in for a movie that stars Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, the Heropanti actress is not hiding her displeasure and has spoken about it to Sushant as well as her associates.

The official announcement of the movie is yet to be made and it is not yet confirmed if Shraddha and Sushant will be teaming up for the movie or not. But well it will surely be interesting to see the fresh pairing on the big screen.

Talking about Sushant and Kriti, the two starred together in 2017 release Raabta which failed to make a mark at the box office. While they were promoting the movie there were reports that they are dating each other, but both the actors have never spoken about their relationship officially.