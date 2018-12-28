Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha sizzle in these inside party pics

The end of 2018 seems to be a beginning of parties and, Manish Malhotra is taking the utmost advantage of this opportunity. The designer hosted a pre-new year bash at his place and it had some of the most beautiful names from the tinsel town. Bollywood actors like Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sophie Choudry, who also happen to be Malhotra’s close associates, were a part of his celebrations.

The designer took to his Instagram and shared an inside picture from the party. It had all the pretty ladies posing with Manish and, they seemed to have a lot of fun! Vicky Donor fame, Yami Gautam looked elegant in a striped jumpsuit paired with a black blazer and Vaani chose to go the floral way with her peach-colored gown. Kriti, Diana and Sophie carried their short dresses with full-on swag whereas, Nushrat went with the wintery theme as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor donned a yellow sweater top with black loose pants.

View this post on Instagram Hello Pretty Ladies 🌸 A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on Dec 27, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Well, all the ladies out there looked stunning but, Diana Penty in her shimmer multi-colored mini dress topped the ‘new year bash’ theme for us. What about you guys?