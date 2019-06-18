Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 2.40 pm June 18 2019, 2.40 pm

Kriti Sanon is riding the high tide enjoying the clear waters of Maldives. The actress posted pictures on her social media account sitting at a beach thanking her fans for helping her reach a milestone of followers on Instagram. In a video, Kriti Sanon can be seen riding a bicycle with some friends surrounded by beautiful lush greenery on either side of the road. In other pictures, she can be seen admiring the clear night skies. The actress has gone there with a group of her friends which includes celebrity hair stylists Sukriti Grover and Aasif Ahmed.

View this post on Instagram 🚲🚲 finally! #Maldives 🌈 @ayeshoe @adrianjacobsofficial A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jun 17, 2019 at 4:05am PDT

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Luka Chuppi this year opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar and revolves around a live-in couple pretending to be married. She also made a brief guest appearance in the song Aira Gaira in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank.