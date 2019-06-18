Kriti Sanon is riding the high tide enjoying the clear waters of Maldives. The actress posted pictures on her social media account sitting at a beach thanking her fans for helping her reach a milestone of followers on Instagram. In a video, Kriti Sanon can be seen riding a bicycle with some friends surrounded by beautiful lush greenery on either side of the road. In other pictures, she can be seen admiring the clear night skies. The actress has gone there with a group of her friends which includes celebrity hair stylists Sukriti Grover and Aasif Ahmed.
22Million love makes me blush like this😌☺️.. 💚💚 Lots of love back to you all!❤️😘 #22MillionOnInsta
🚲🚲 finally! #Maldives 🌈 @ayeshoe @adrianjacobsofficial
I’m such a “look at the moon” kinda person..🌙 And when its a full moon night, i can just stare and stare for hours!🌕 what a beautiful night this is...!✨✨ Pic credit : @aasifahmedofficial
Kriti Sanon was last seen in Luka Chuppi this year opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar and revolves around a live-in couple pretending to be married. She also made a brief guest appearance in the song Aira Gaira in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank.
The actress also has three upcoming projects lined up. All the films are set to be released this year. She will be appearing alongside Dilijit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala, a comedy film directed by Rohit Jugraj releasing on July 19. She will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat releasing on December 6. Other than that, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Housefull 4. The film’s production had suffered a few hiccups after director Sajid Khan was accused of sexual assault and misconduct. Following this, Akshay Kumar had tweeted saying that the film’s shooting would be stopped till the investigation was completed and that he would not work with the alleged accused. Co-director Farhad Samji has taken over as the director of the film. The film is expected to release at Diwali.Read More