Antara Kashyap July 16 2019, 9.25 pm July 16 2019, 9.25 pm

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actors of this generation. The tall, doe-eyed beauty debuted with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff and with films like Bareily Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Dilwale, the actor has established that she is here to stay. The actor, who is currently shooting for Panipat, sat down with Firstpost for the show Family Matters, with her mother Geeta Sanon, who is a science professor at Delhi University. The duo talked a lot about how their family functions, how was it to send Kriti into an acting or modeling profession and other interesting topics. The actor's mother also opened up on her opinion about Kriti being in a live-in relationship.

When asked about whether it is okay or not for Kriti to be in a live-in relationship, her mother said, "No. Actually, I have seen that live-in relationships do not end in a marriage." at this point, Kriti chimed in and asked her mother where she had seen that. To this, her mother replied, "Look around yourself. This happens. After some time you get bored with each other and you have an option [to get out of the relationship]." Kriti then shared an anecdote, when in an interview during Luka Chuppi, she said that her parents would not be okay with her living with some boy before marriage and her mother had said that she would be cool. Kriti then asked her mother why she was changing her stance now. She then asked her mother, "What if I tell you I'll be living with a guy for a year to see if I'm compatible or not. And then if I feel I'm compatible I'll get married. Are you okay with that?" To this, her mother replied, "I don't know, when the situation comes, then only I will know." "Depending on the boy," Kriti said to this.

The actor also talked about what it was like for a middle-class family to send their daughter in the acting profession. Kriti revealed that her father was initially against her modeling, but her mother always supported her. They also talked about marriage and how her mother wanted her to get married at 23. To this Kriti said that her mother got married at 26, which was already late for her generation, so she could take her own sweet time. The actor also said that she felt like one should not rush into marriage because their biological clock is ticking but it should be something that should organically come to them. The actor added that she was quite ambitious to give up her career because she had to get married.

Apart from this, the mother-daughter duo shared a lot of anecdotes. Geeta Sanon said that she usually doesn't go to her daughter's films set. Kriti said that her mother had only, very recently, visited the sets of Panipat. She also shared an anecdote when her family went to Singapore for Kriti's first IIFA awards, and her mother wanted to stay at the hotel because she thought she would trip, and the actor did almost trip. Geeta Sanon talked about how she would always be scared of something going wrong with her performance.

They also shared the set of rules when they were growing up, like no partying late, and coming home before 9.30 when they were out to play, no late-night movies, and night stays were allowed only with specific friends. They also talked about how Kriti used to tease her sister Nupur that she was adopted the stairs of some market, and how the sisters used to fight like crazy. It is refreshing to see an insight into the lives of this family, as they were like every normal Indian family.