Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 6.46 pm July 06 2019, 6.46 pm

A celebrity's life is not as easy as it seems! While as a fan, we might just adore their larger than life showsha, the reality is not often the same. Apart from receiving love from their fans on social media, our B-townies also face some amount of backlash on a regular basis. The recent target of trolls was none other than the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. The Panipat star, who is currently in Zambia on a mini vacay with her team, was at the receiving end of criticism with regards to her latest Instagram post.

Kriti Sanon, from past few days, has been on a photo-sharing spree and is teasing fans with gorgeous pictures from the picturesque locations of Zambia. However, her latest picture with a wild animal from a national park irked many and she was slammed left, right and centre. Kriti, via her IG story, shared a series of pictures which sees her and team along with Cheetahs attached with a red leash. Not just this, Sanon also posted a photo on her Insta which featured the actor in a selfie moment with a Cheetah. Yeah, that's for real! However, this didn't go well with a section of her fans and she was accused of posing with a drugged animal and promoting animal cruelty.

Have a look at the post shared by Kriti Sanon below:

View this post on Instagram He wanted a selfie!! Couldn’t say no.. 🤷‍♀️🐆🤣 #Zambia A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

Take a look at how the actor was slammed on social media for her Cheetah moment from Zambia:

Kriti, on the other hand, was in no mood to entertain such trolls, as the actor defended her action with a fair justification. She revealed that the cheetahs aren't drugged and they are used to living in such an environment.

Have a look at Kriti Sanon's response here:

Meanwhile, Kriti will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. The movie is based around the third battle of Panipat that took place between the Marathas and the Afghans. While it's Arjun who plays Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army, Kriti is said to essay the role of his wife Parvati Bai, a woman of immense strength.