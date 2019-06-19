Priyanka Kaul June 19 2019, 6.04 pm June 19 2019, 6.04 pm

Kriti Sanon’s career is on a roll. Her recent movie Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kartik Aryan, was a hit on the Box office. The actress has her kitty full of movies. And now, according to sources, the actress has bagged yet another film. Rahul Dholakia, known for his movies like the national award-winning film Parzania, Lamhaa and Raees will be directing a thriller. The movie will have Kriti playing a media professional. She had played a journalist before as well, in her last movie Luka Chuppi.

The actress would be seen in a female-centric movie for the first time and said that she had been waiting for this opportunity. She said, “I have been waiting for the right female-driven thriller to come my way and this film ticked all the boxes and has all the elements of a commercial film. It’s an entertainer that has a powerful core idea and will connect with the audiences without being preachy about the subject.” She then continued, “I play a media professional for which the research has already started and I am looking forward to beginning this journey in August.”

The movie hasn’t been titled yet and will go on floors from August. The movie will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Rahul Dholakia and South Korea’s one of the top VFX studio will be handling the special effects of the movie. Rahul Dholakia, while sharing his excitement to work on the project was quoted as “This idea was pitched while it was being developed and we realised that there is an exciting thriller format that this story lends itself to. It’s a cracker of a script and Kriti is the ideal choice for the protagonist.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon’s Arjun Patiala releases on July 19, 2019. It is a romantic cop spoof comedy also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, and Manjot Singh.