KRK is back and has nasty things to say about Veere Di Wedding

The self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R Khan, is back to amuse you. The man who decided to go off social media because he was suffering from first stage of cancer has returned. This time he has reviewed Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s recently released film Veere Di Wedding and as expected he has nasty things to say about it.

His official handle has gone off the block from the Twitter, but his handle called KRK Box office is still active. Through this page, he has given his verdict. Stating that Veere Di Wedding is full of abuses, KRK asserts that this film is not even worth zero stars.

Check out his tweet below:

Film #VeereDiWedding is full of abuses and full of different brands promotion. Some superb dialogues are about Lena Dena, Chadhna Utarna, Iski Maa Kaa Uski Bahan Ka! So we refuse to review this cheap film. 0* star from us! Avoid it pls. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) May 31, 2018

Well, what KRK tweets, is something that doesn’t bother the makers, but Twitter is having fun over this.

A few have referred to KRK’s tweet to pull a dig at the film.

👉Banned In Pakistan 👉Boycotted In India 👉0 Star Rating By Even KRK's Standards This Movie #VeereDiWedding Is Setting Epic Movie Goals. 😂😂😂https://t.co/e4b2Q5BMFc — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) June 1, 2018

In some of his next tweets, he has also called the film ‘semi porn’.

We still believe that film #VeereDiWedding will face huge fall on Monday. Because Too many ppl are not crazy in India who can go to theatres to watch actors like Sonam n Swara in a semi porn film. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 3, 2018

Isn’t this hilarious? Even though the film has received a mixed response from the critics, it is minting money at the box office. Within four days, this all female star cast film has raked in around Rs 42 crore at the box office. A good start we would say.