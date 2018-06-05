home/ entertainment/ bollywood
KRK is back and has nasty things to say about Veere Di Wedding

First published: June 05, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

The self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R Khan, is back to amuse you. The man who decided to go off social media because he was suffering from first stage of cancer has returned. This time he has reviewed Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s recently released film Veere Di Wedding and as expected he has nasty things to say about it.

His official handle has gone off the block from the Twitter, but his handle called KRK Box office is still active. Through this page, he has given his verdict. Stating that Veere Di Wedding is full of abuses, KRK asserts that this film is not even worth zero stars.

Check out his tweet below:

Well, what KRK tweets, is something that doesn’t bother the makers, but Twitter is having fun over this.

A few have referred to KRK’s tweet to pull a dig at the film.

In some of his next tweets, he has also called the film ‘semi porn’.

Isn’t this hilarious? Even though the film has received a mixed response from the critics, it is minting money at the box office. Within four days, this all female star cast film has raked in around Rs 42 crore at the box office. A good start we would say.

tags: #Kamaal R Khan #Kareena Kapoor #Shikha Talsania #Sonam Kapoor #Swara Bhasker #veere di wedding

