Kubbra Sait gave seven takes for her nude scene in Sacred Games – deets inside

Actress Kubbra Sait who essays the role of a transgender cabaret dancer in Sacred Games, spoke about a frontal nudity scene that she shot for seven times straight.

Speaking to Times Now, she revealed, “He made me do the scene 7 times - every time after the scene, he'd come to me and say I am making you do this so many times, sorry haan... don't hate me, I know you hate me, don't hate me. I would literally fall on the floor crying every time. He made me cry real-time 7 times. And when we finished the scene, I was still crying on the floor and he hugged me and said I love you so much and thank you for giving me this scene. I walked out of the room and everyone clapped, I didn't know it was so beautifully done.”

She revealed, what had happened on sets before filming, “I was laughing then, but I had to cry in the scene. We got to the vanity, he asked me what I drink, I said wine and he said get her a glass of whiskey. So he poured me a glass of whiskey and start reading the lines. Then I also start reading the lines, he takes the paper away and he says to me feel what I am saying... The minute he saw one tear in my eye, he said ab koi baat nahi karega and I am going to see her on set. He poured me another glass of whiskey, nobody spoke to me until I went on set.”

She further added, “After I went to the audition, they told me there's frontal nudity scene and when you see the show, you can see how beautifully it has been shot. How vulnerable it is. You can never go wrong when you have a great team to work with.” Anything done tastefully is bound to look fine.

Sacred Games directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The show released on Netflix on July 6 and has opened to positive reviews from all the quarters.