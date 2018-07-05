Kubbra Sait plays a transgender in Sacred Games and here are some pictures of her look

Kubbra Sait, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Ready in 2011, followed by Jodi Breakers in 2012, and Sultan in 2016 among others, will next be seen in Sacred Games alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The trailer of this India's first original Netflix series was dropped a few weeks back and it managed to impress a major set of people, who are eagerly looking forward to this web series.

While we already know that Saif is playing a cop named Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin, on the other hand, is essaying the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, a gangster. Now we have some details about Kubbra's role. The actress-anchor will be seen playing a transgender in Sacred Games.

We got our hands on some pictures of her look in the web series, and we have to admit, we are impressed. Check them out right here:

A source informs, "Interestingly, since it was a challenging character, Kubbra had worked rigorously to make it look and sound relatable and also understood the gestures and mannerisms to pull it off with great conviction. The actress had to spend hours for the makeup session for what she believes is one of the toughest roles to execute."

Kubbra says,"Sacred Games has actually turned out to be the most challenging experience of my acting career. Playing a transgender isn't easy as there are hardly any references that you can source out and seek help from. I went by my gut instinct and tried doing what I was told to on the set. I hope the audience likes my performance."

Sacred Games also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. While Anurag directed the scenes featuring Nawaz, Vikramaditya shot with Saif. It streams on Netflix on July 8.