Kubbra Sait's pleasure over Tik Tok's ban becomes Vikas Gupta's displeasure

Tik Tok, which was a source of entertainment for half of the country's population and an irritating update for the other half (even after its ban) has left the social media world in a frenzy. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on the hugely popular app, Tik Tok. It is a huge loss for the active users of the app who become influencers. But for others, it is a relief from the daily Tik Tok videos.
The ban of the app has caused a huge setback to the Chinese developer Bytedance Technology's. Tik Tok had a huge market in India, and also a large potential for growth. On April 3rd, the Madras High court asked the government to ban the app claiming that it encouraged pornography and the sexual predators waiting for the opportunity may target child users.
Recently, Sacred games star, Kubbra Sait, took to Twitter to share her happiness on the ban of this widely used Chinese App. The tweet received a lot of backlash from the supporters as well as the non-supporters calling the ban to be a direct violation of the freedom of expression.
The tweet especially didn't go well with the former Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta who posted a series of tweets condemning Kubbra's comment.
Vikas also mentioned how various stars have used Tik Tok in the past to promote their movies.
Seeing the kind of contempt her tweet received from Vikas Gupta, Kubbra also posted a reaction indirectly referring to the television producer.
Kubbra Sait - who plays Kuckoo in the Netflix series Sacred Games - is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which has Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. She has received appreciation for her role as a transgender woman in Sacred Games.