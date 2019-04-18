Kubbra Sait's pleasure over Tik Tok's ban becomes Vikas Gupta's displeasure

In Com Staff April 18 2019, 8.10 pm April 18 2019, 8.10 pm

Tik Tok, which was a source of entertainment for half of the country's population and an irritating update for the other half (even after its ban) has left the social media world in a frenzy. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on the hugely popular app, Tik Tok. It is a huge loss for the active users of the app who become influencers. But for others, it is a relief from the daily Tik Tok videos.

The ban of the app has caused a huge setback to the Chinese developer Bytedance Technology's. Tik Tok had a huge market in India, and also a large potential for growth. On April 3rd, the Madras High court asked the government to ban the app claiming that it encouraged pornography and the sexual predators waiting for the opportunity may target child users.

Recently, Sacred games star, Kubbra Sait, took to Twitter to share her happiness on the ban of this widely used Chinese App. The tweet received a lot of backlash from the supporters as well as the non-supporters calling the ban to be a direct violation of the freedom of expression.

I can’t begin to express my joy to hearing about Tik Tok being banned in India. The state of derangement was exceedingly painful. I haven’t been happier about a ban. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 17, 2019

The tweet especially didn't go well with the former Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta who posted a series of tweets condemning Kubbra's comment.

State of derangement is extremely painful for the people who have to live in the environment of the mentally ill. With all due respect some of the people making these Tiktoks or musically are as talented an artist as you are if not more. Coming from an artist of your caliber it’s https://t.co/4QlNAi2xtq — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 18, 2019

& about the state of derangement, in the search column of #Tiktok type Family and you might find some 2 billion videos including parents kids acting together to 80 years olds dancing to just plain funny videos. Yes there are bad content also but that’s on tv films and web aswell — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 18, 2019

Dedication and commitment to what they create and finally @Asli_Jacqueline @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor @SunnyLeone @kritisanon @Thearjunbijlani @anitahasnandani and myself r just some of the names who also add to this list of Along with your costars of #GullyBoy who used Tiktok — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 18, 2019

Vikas also mentioned how various stars have used Tik Tok in the past to promote their movies.

To promote their film. You dinT Stop @RanveerOfficial or @aliaa08 from being part of Tiktok and use it. At a time when so many people will get effected professionally and personally because of the Ban. — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 18, 2019

Seeing the kind of contempt her tweet received from Vikas Gupta, Kubbra also posted a reaction indirectly referring to the television producer.

Arrey! Whoever would’ve imagined so much grave sensitivity & hurt & offence taken & dissatisfaction, towards a silly ass app, that made people waste their time & mislead many to end their lives... Yes! stupidly. I don’t like TikTok, I never have & Yes! I’m happy it got banned. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 18, 2019

Kubbra Sait - who plays Kuckoo in the Netflix series Sacred Games - is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which has Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. She has received appreciation for her role as a transgender woman in Sacred Games.