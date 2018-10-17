Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates 20 years and we can't get enough

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 glorious years on Tuesday. The movie which was high on fashion, emotions and drama went on to become a cult classic in Hindi Cinema. Karan and the entire star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji walked down the memory lane celebrating the 20th anniversary of this film.

KJo organized a meet for the elites to celebrate this occasion and quite a few made it to the event. Right from his trusted allies like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan to his latest protégés Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, everyone turned up at the event making it a glamorous one. However, his own kids Yash and Roohi, were not a part of this occasion but they made it up by dressing up in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai style.

Alia Bhatt, who was unable to attend the event as she is in New York with bae Ranbir Kapoor, had recorded a video message cherishing her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai memories. Another video message that came in was from Salman Khan, who had a cameo in this film. Candidly he expressed his desire to work with the filmmaker again.

Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol, or should we say, Rahul, Tina and Anjali were in best of their moods as they posed for the paps together. Even after 20 years, Rahul is the lucky one to get the love of both the ladies!

Later, we had the three stars revealing their first thoughts over the script of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and how they found it to be a total trash then! In fact, SRK even revealed that he finds a few scenes in the film rather creepy now which are not advisable for kids viewing. But all in fun.

Reportedly, there were speculations about Rani Mukerji and Kajol not being on talking terms, but well, the event went smoothly.

