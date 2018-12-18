Kumar Mangat's Panorama Studios find a way to combat casting couch

In the wake of the #metoo movement in Bollywood, some of the names exposed were shockingly familiar as well as influential and we wondered if the exploitation was ever going to come to an end. The bright side of the movement, however, was how famous faces from tinsel town came out, lending strong support and shoulder to victims who took years to come out with their horrific experiences. But here's the biggest question. How can one ensure such ill practices are eradicated entirely? Kumar Mangat's Panorama Studios is taking a step in that direction. The production house has now introduced a feedback form for actors who come in for auditions.

"Firstly, we ensure that the auditions take place in our office premises. We have installed CCTV cameras in the audition rooms. Post this, we hand the aspiring actor a document to take it in writing that his/her experience wasn't an unpleasant one. If someone raises a red flag, we have a redressal committee [a 10-member team with a legal POSH expert on board] that will address the complaint within a fortnight. It has been two months since we implemented this," he told Mid-day.

The industry has been long complaining of a lack of transparency in auditions and it is an open secret that the auditions are when a majority of casting couch instances take place. This is definitely a welcome move to make it a better experience for aspiring actors and we can only hope that other big banners follow suit.