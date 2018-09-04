Kumar Sanu's late night performance calls for trouble!

The organisers of an event in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were slapped by a complaint on September 2. According to ANI, the organisers made use of loudspeakers at the location of the event and the performance carried on past 10 pm, which is the permissible time limit for the use of loudspeakers.

A complaint has been registered against the organizers of an event in which singer Kumar Sanu performed in Muzaffarpur on Sept 2. Police official says, 'they were using loud speakers after 10pm. We have registered the complaint & are investigation the matter.' #Bihar (03.09.18) pic.twitter.com/yqsFfAHPN0 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018

"They were using loudspeakers after 10 pm. We have registered the complaint and are investigating the matter," said a police official to ANI. According to India Today however, an FIR was filed against Kumar Sanu as well, along with the event organisers. The singer was reportedly performing within the premises of a school and the installed loudspeakers were a cause for discomfort to the people in the area.

Kumar was recently in news after he revealed that in 2001, he had adopted Shannon, his daughter. At a reality show, Kumar had said, "I never wanted to disclose this as I was scared of what the society would think. But since now this is out, I'm really proud of Shannon. She is very hardworking and has already achieved so much in her life.”

During the 90s, Kumar Sanu was one of the most popular singers and often worked with the best playback-singers in the industry. His career spans several decades and includes hits such as Tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam, Chura ke dil mera, among others.