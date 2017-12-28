Kumkum Bhagyas Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming biopic Super 30?

We all are looking forward to Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 which is based on the renowned mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar. And to match up to our expectations, director Vikas Bahl and his team seem to be leaving no stone unturned. Hrithik plays the titular role and reportedly, the film will revolve around Kumar and his super thirty students. The final cast is yet to be revealed, however, there has been speculation on who will play the female lead in the much-hyped biopic.

Now, according to a report by DNA, actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her character Bulbul from ZEE TV's popular series Kumkum Bhagya, is most likely going to step in the shoes of Kumar's wife in the biopic. The role of Kumar's wife in the film, opposite Roshan, is short but pivotal. Earlier, there was speculation about other Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra being considered for the role in the film.

Recently, Thakur has been in the headlines after she was roped in to play a part in Tabrez Noorani's Indo-American film Love Sonia, which was backed by Life Of Pi producer David Womark. Since then, the actress has been noticed by many big production houses like Yash Raj Films. Though most debutantes opt for a glamorous role, Mrunal chose a de-glam character for her debut international project.

Currently, casting is on for the 30 actors who will be seen playing students coached by Hrithik’s character for IIT-JEE. Super 30 is slated to release on 23 November 2018.