Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 3.11 pm August 03 2019, 3.11 pm

It had been earlier reported that Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif was making her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a movie titled Time to Dance. But now there are fresh reports. Isabelle will be seen making her silver screen debut in the movie titled Kwatha and has been paired with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The movie is being helmed by Karan Bhutani and will be based on a real-life story. Salman Khan shared a post of the two actors on his Instagram on Saturday.

Check out Salman's post out here:

Director Karan Bhutani has confirmed the news and was quoted as, "We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of Kwatha. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Myanmar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional, which made actors like Aayush and Isabelle perfect for a film like this."

Talking about the movie, a Mumbai Mirror report quoted the director, "It's a real-life story and the title Kwatha comes from a place in Manipur, one of the villages on the border of India and Mynamar. It's a story about an army officer and the relationship that he shares with this village." The makers have finalized the leading lady of the movie, two months after the movie was announced.

Aayush Sharma, who made his debut in the movie Loveyatri (2018) had failed to impress the audience with his performance. But the director believes that Aayush will fit the role fine as the two ‘clicked in the first meeting itself.’ The movie will be made in the North-East.