La La La from Baazaar: Radhika Apte in a never seen before avatar steals the show

Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra starrer Baazaar is creating quite a good pre-release buzz. The trailer of the film, which was released a few weeks ago, was quite interesting and the songs like Kem Cho and Adhura Lafz have also received a good response. The makers have now released the new track titled La La La.

The song is composed and sung by Bilal Saeed while Neha Kakkar makes up for the female voice. It’s a nice peppy song with a good Punjabi touch in the lyrics that are penned by Bilal. While the audio is quite good, the video too is impressive. Radhika Apte steals the show in her never-seen-before-avatar. We have seen Radhika in many movies, but Baazaar surely shows us a different side of the actress. We haven’t seen Radhika in such a glamorous avatar in any of her movies. Well, she even dons a bikini in this one. The song is surely a treat for all her fans. And for all the girls out there, Rohan Mehra’s cute smile will make you go weak in your knees.

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar is slated to hit the screens on October 26, 2018.