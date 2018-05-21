Laaj Sharam from Veere Di Wedding: Celebrate besharmi with Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha

Ever since the trailer of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker-starrer ‘Veere Di Wedding’ dropped like a bomb, all hell has broken loose. While some loved it for finally portraying urban female friendships in its real form, many hated it for the gutsy portrayal. Be it as may be, the Veeres are gaining popularity and the songs are moving up in the chartbuster list. Following the same, the makers have released the song ‘Laaj Sharam’ from the movie and it is one kickass song that you would want to groove on to the tunes of, with your girlies.

Watch it here.

One can easily relate to an exasperated Kalindi aka Kareena who goes to shop after shop, trying outfit after outfit, is being laden in one set of jewellery after the other. There are so many laugh out loud moments between the best friends that you would want to go join them. From Sonam trying to get laid to Swara dealing with her ‘too buoyant for the society’ self to the sweet Shikha who wants to turn naughty, every urban girl would relate to how ‘Laaj Sharam’ is considered essential for our existence.

Celebrate ‘besharmi’ with this one. Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and frankly, we can’t wait for it.