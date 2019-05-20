  3. Bollywood
Laal Kaptaan Poster: Saif Ali Khan looks like a creepy sadhu

Bollywood

Laal Kaptaan Poster: Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu will send chills down your spine!

This Naga Sadhu looks ready to exorcise demons.

back
Laal KaptaanNaga sadhuSacred GamesSaif Ali Khan
nextJustalkin Episode 61: Bombay, Dil Se and other entertainment thrillers that address terrorism

within