Laal Kaptaan Poster: Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu will send chills down your spine!

Debanu Das May 20 2019, 2.33 pm May 20 2019, 2.33 pm

While we are busy waiting for the second season Saif Ali Khan’s series Sacred Games, the actor has another project in the pipeline. Saif will be playing the role of a Naga Sadhu in his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan. The film has been making quite a few ripples on the internet ever since a few pictures of Saif at the sets went viral. The makers have now quenched your thirst for more info and have shared a poster of the film.

The new, creepy poster makes it look like Saif is an exorcist in some horror flick. The image shows Saif in a mean look with the lower part of his face not visible. He also has a lot of white paint on his face and a red tilak on his forehead. Saif’s hair is curled up in a way that every sadhu likes to have it. The film is scheduled to release on September 6 this year. The film is being directed by Navdeep Singh and will be based in ancient India. Of course, the film will be revolving around the sadhu. Reportedly, the film will focus on his journey – one that is filled with drama and revenge.

Speaking about the Saif’s performance in the film, producer Sunil Lulla told a leading news outlet that he’s a gifted actor. “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind.”

Aanand L Rai, another producer, told the publication: “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. 'Laal Kaptaan' is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”