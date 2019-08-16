Soheib Ahsan August 16 2019, 11.49 am August 16 2019, 11.49 am

An important part of being in the acting industry is fitting well into a role. It seems that Saif Ali Khan has definitely done a good job fitting into his role for Laal Kaptaan. He was first partly seen in his first look as Naga Sandhu in the film's poster released in May. Even with only half his face, visible Saif Ali Khan's look was so intense that it gave fans chills, while also making them feel excited. If you thought that was scary, you haven't seen anything yet.

On Friday, on the occasion of Saif's birthday, the film's teaser was released. Even though the thirty-second teaser only gives us a glimpse of the protagonist's face, Saif Ali Khan makes sure that fans are not left unsatisfied. In the teaser, Saif Ali Khan can be seen rubbing white dust on his face. After this, he looks up straight towards the camera with a very intense look. It ends with him giving the camera a very eerie smirk that gives his character a perfectly sinister touch.

Check out the teaser of Laal Kaptaan:

Not much is known about the film. All that has been revealed is that it is a revenge drama film revolving around two brothers. Playing the role of a sadhu, Saif has extremely long hair for the role which was revealed in the poster. In the teaser, the hair is covered and held together by a turban.

Check out the poster of Laal Kaptaan: