Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this horror comedy

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 5.11 pm April 28 2019, 5.11 pm

Akshay Kumar’s association with horror comedies go way back to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) days. The film, which was a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film titled Manichitrathazhu, was a massive success, thanks to Khiladi Kumar’s brilliant comic timing and some hilarious antics. Fast forward to 2019, Akshay is all set to star in another horror comedy and that, too, is going to be a remake of a South film, Kanchana 3. It has been titled Laaxmi Bomb and will see Kumar’s Good News co-star, Kiara Advani, opposite him in the film.

Laaxmi Bomb is going to be helmed by choreographer-turned-actor and director, Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the original film. Taking to his Instagram, Raghava has shared the news of Laaxmi Bomb going on the floors. In a series of pictures shared by the filmmaker, he could be seen posing along with Akshay Kumar as they kick-started the shooting for the film on Sunday. In his caption, Raghava also asked for everyone’s blessings.

Check out the pictures of Akshay Kumar with Raghava Lawrence here:

Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Shooting of Hindi remake Kanchana staring the great @akshaykumar sir has began... need all your blessings #LaaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/BB2zZ5szAD — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 28, 2019

Earlier, Kiara Advani, too, had taken to her social media and shared a glimpse from Laaxmi Bomb’s muharat shoot. In the picture, she was posing with the clap-board and looked gorgeous as ever!

Here’s Kiara Advani on the sets of Laaxmi Bomb:

A source to the film was quoted saying, “While Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, Kiara will portray the superstar’s girlfriend in the movie. Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaption. The script too has been tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi film audience.” Rumour mills also have it that Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as a transgender in Laaxmi Bomb, However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on that as of now.

Meanwhile, Kanchana 3 is running successfully at the box office. It stars Lawrence in the lead role, who gets possessed by two ghosts and goes on a killing spree.