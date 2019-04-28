  3. Bollywood
Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this horror comedy

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Kanchana 3 titled Laaxmi Bomb.

