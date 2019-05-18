Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar nails his first look as a transgender, poster inside

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 12.56 pm May 18 2019, 12.56 pm

After entertaining fans with a super-entertaining horror comedy like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is back to the genre with Laaxmi Bomb. Directed by South choreographer-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and co-starring Kiara Advani, Laaxmi Bomb is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil horror comedy – Kanchana 3. It was in the month of April that Laaxmi Bomb went on floors, now, on Saturday, the makers have revealed Akshay Kumar’s first look in the film and it is sure to raise your excitement level.

In the very intriguing poster shared by the makers of Laaxmi Bomb, a versatile Akshay, in his transgender get-up, could be seen filling his lower lash line using a black marker. However, it's Akki’s intense expressions that caught our fancy. It looked like the actor, in his head, is planning for someone’s destruction. Earlier, a source close to the film was quoted saying, “Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender and Kiara will portray the superstar’s girlfriend in the movie."

Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s first look in Laaxmi Bomb here:

Source added, “Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaption. The script too has been tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi film audience.” Needless to say, Kiara Advani, who forayed into films with a dud like Fugly, is finally getting to explore her potential as an actor. The Lust Stories star’s kitty is full with some exciting projects alongside big faces.

Rumour mills also have it that Amitabh Bachchan, too, has been roped in by the makers of Laaxmi Bomb, however, there no official confirmation has come in yet.

Meanwhile, Laaxmi Bomb is slated to release on June 5, 2020. Does that hint at the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which was to release on Eid 2020, has been delayed? Well, if yes, then Salman Khan will be one happy man to get a solo release on Eid 2020.