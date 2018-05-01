Labour Day: Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan do some hard labor for #PaaniFoundation

For most in the film industry and otherwise May Day equals Holiday. Alia Bhatt, however, wanted to make a difference and decided to spend this Labour Day with some hard labour along with Aamir Khan for his Paani Foundation as an initiative to help Maharashtra's drought-affected areas. On Tuesday morning the Kalank actress headed straight to Latur with Khan for some Shramdaan. One that will go a long way in influencing others.

Aamir Khan had started shramdaan two years ago on May 1, 2016. He had asked city dwellers to help the rural population. The first year of the project attracted about 1,000 people. The number has now grown to more than one lakh people from cities and more than 3-4 lakh people from villages. In an interview recently Khan gave all the credit to his Satyamev Jayate director Satyajit Bhatkal, "The idea has to be something good, something that can work. This was Satyajit’s idea. If the idea is not strong, then no matter how many celebrities push for it, it’s not going to work. The idea is always the bigger thing. Only then can celebrities give it a push. It’s not just me, a lot of celebrities from Marathi cinema have joined the movement," Aamir said.

Bhatt is currently waiting for her espionage thriller Raazi and shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank. This day, however, was al about shramdaan and raising awareness about the abysmal water conditions in Maharashtra.