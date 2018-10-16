Lachhu Maharaj the legendary tabla player now on google doodle

India is a land of artistes. Classical music being the most famous form of art in India, we have seen many legendary artistes acing certain instruments. One such was Lachhu Maharaj, whose inherent sense of rhythm on tabla, managed to cast a spell on many. He was a Kathak dancer too who choreographed in films. It is his birth anniversary today, and Google has paid him a tribute in the form of a doodle.

The Google Doodle has a sketch of a man playing tabla in the search engine logo's primary colours viz. blue, red, yellow and green. It is his 74th birth anniversary and there could be no better way to pay him a tribute than a doodle.

Born on October 16 in 1944, Lacchu Maharajan had an inclination towards dance and music since childhood. He was just eight years old when Ahmed Jaan Thirakwa, another legendary tabla player, noticed him and took him under his guidance. A noted choreographer too, Lacchu Maharaj is best known for his choreography in Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Pakeezah (1972).

For his contribution to the world of cinema and nusic, he had received Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1957. It is the highest honour conferred by Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Lachhu Maharaj breathed his last in Varanasi on 28 July 2016, at the age of 72 years.