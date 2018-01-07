Lagaan actor Shrivallabh Vyas passes away

Lagaan actor Shrivallabh Vyas, who was paralysed since 2008, passed away on Sunday morning, 7th January in Jaipur. He was 60-years-old and had appeared in over 60 Hindi films. Every now and then, Vyas also acted in regional cinema, television and theatre. He is most known for his role as Ishwar in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Lagaan.

Vyas had suffered a paralytic attack in 2008 at his hotel room in Gujarat.

His most notable movies are Sarfarosh, Abhay, Aan: Men at Work, Shool, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Sankat City. He also acted in theater plays and Virasat (1985) gained him recognition. Vyas was famous for portraying intense and impactful roles. During the last few years of his life, there were reports that his family was unable to pay the medical bills for Vyas’ treatment.

Television and film actor Daya Shankar Pandey, a family friend of Shrivallabh Vyas, told Indian Express, “Vyas was a great actor and we will miss him immensely. He died on Sunday morning around 9.30 am and his last rites will take place in the evening today. His wife struggled a lot while taking care of Vyas.”

“He was a very well-read man and an immensely talented actor, but he didn’t get his dues. But his work has always spoken for him. He was also into singing and had started writing too, but life was cruel to him,” added Daya Shankar.

Vyas is survived by his wife Shobha Vyas and two daughters.