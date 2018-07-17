Laila Majnu: Creative differences between Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali plague film

The czarina of the small screen, Ekta Kapoor is busy working on her next Bollywood project. The ace producer will recreate the epic love story of Laila Majnu. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will be presenting the film which is directed by his younger brother Sajid Ali. The story is based on a love story between a Hindu-Muslim couple against the backdrop of Kashmir. But it looks like things aren’t going as planned between Ekta and Imtiaz.

Reportedly, the makers are having creative differences over promotional strategy to release their film. A source close to the project told a daily, "Ekta and Imtiaz have been meeting frequently to brainstorm about the best possible way to promote the love saga. Their sensibilities are as different as chalk and cheese. Ekta feels they should opt for a marketing blitzkrieg while Imtiaz wants low-key promotions."

Some love stories never die...they get retold by passionate storytellers. Presenting the teaser poster of @ektaravikapoor and #ImtiazAlisLailaMajnu. Releasing on 4th May. pic.twitter.com/SXN6wjuDty — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) February 14, 2018

"Since it's a modern-day retelling of Laila and Majnu, Imtiaz feels the love saga should grow on people instead of being promoted heavily. But, Ekta is keen on going all out with the publicity, especially since the movie has newcomers in the lead," the source added.

However, the source points out that taskmaster Ekta is satisfied with director Sajid's work. "In the past, she had asked Milan Luthria to re-shoot the climax of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010). But this time, she is happy with the way Laila Majnu has shaped up," the source mentioned. Earlier this year, Ekta took to Twitter to share a photo of herself along with Ali when she announced the project.

Well we hope the creative differences between Ekta Kapoor an Imtiaz Ali are ironed out and the two find common ground.