Laila Majnu: Imtiaz Ali shares his idea of love that flows through time, ages and generations

"Romeo Juliet. Heer Ranjha. Laila Majnu. Why do some stories live forever?" asks Imtiaz Ali. As the folktales of love continue to live through ages and keep enthralling us, many of us must have wondered the same. Ali is set to present us a film on the same. And maybe it was time for some introspection and retrospection too.

In a video that he uploaded on his Instagram handle, the maverick filmmaker explains how every generation thinks it has ran out of love.

"Every generation thinks love in their generation is non-existent. Love used to happen, only in the previous age. Our elders told us this. We will tell the same to our children," he says.

But is that so? In fact, love flows in abundance, irrespective of ages.

"The form has changed. The appearance has changed. But I think Laila and Majnu still exist. They still carry the same madness and innocence. I don't think love belongs to a previous generation. I believe that love belongs to every generation, and to this generation more than anyone else," he emphasises.

Laila Majnu, produced by him and Ekta Kapoor, has been directed by his brother Sajid Ali.