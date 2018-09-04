Laila Majnu: Move over Majnu's madness as Laila Gayee Kaam Se

Laila Majnu, a love story which has been told and re-told so many times that the pages of their love have worn off to reveal a yellowish nostalgia. So what is it that Imtiaz Ali is bringing to our screens, that is drawing us towards them? Laila and Majnu are back on our screens in the form of Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Damri and the madness of their love is taking over our hearts in the form of the trailer and songs of the movie. And now, the makers have released yet another number from the movie. Titled Gayee Kaam Se, it is picturised on the character of Laila, and it truly depicts the delicate chaos of her love.

You have seen the madness of Majnu, now witness the love of Laila with this song.

The music of the movie may not have AR Rahman behind the strums, but it has a quintessential Rahman-Ali feel to it. This song is no exception. Crooned by Dev Negi, Amit Sharma, and Meenal Jain, it has a quintessential qawwali feel to it and also reminds you quite a bit of Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai from Tamasha. The lyrics of Irshad Kamil are quite catchy and Joi Barua's music makes you swing to its tunes.

This modern rendition of the epic love story will be hitting the screens on September 7. It will be clashing with JP Dutta's war drama Paltan.