Priyanka Kaul July 16 2019, 6.32 pm July 16 2019, 6.32 pm

Aamir Khan’s name is synonymous with Perfectionist. And rightfully so. The actor is known to take up a different avatar every time he has a new movie. The actor experiments with his looks and weight, and trying to get into the skin of his character, quite literally. Be it putting up and losing drastic weights for his movie Dangal, or new hair cut for Secret Superstar, the actor makes it a point to ace his character. And now, he’s all set to do the same for his next Lal Singh Chaddha.

The film will trace from four-five eras based in different settings and thus the actors will be made to look accordingly. A source informed Pinkvilla that the film will start from the 70’s era and end in the current time. It will include the time when Indira Gandhi imposed emergency, the Kargil war and also the recent Pulwama and Uri strikes. With this, the changing government and power dynamics, including the biggest highlights of the socio-political scenario will also be shown in the movie.

The movie is a remake of the 1994’s iconic movie Forrest Gump. Kareena will be playing the love interest of Aamir. The movie will also mark the return of the duo after their last movie 3 Idiots (2009).

The source also mentioned that the looks and get-up, including the clothes and culture, are being worked upon. This is being done to help the stars look like from an era it will be shot in. Moreover, they have to be suited to go for the look of a sardar as well.