Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap all set for a career in Bollywood!

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is all set make his debut in Bollywood. The movie is titled Rudra: The Avatar and the former health minister shared a poster of the same on Twitter.

The poster which has a blue tint features Tej wearing sunglasses. The title of movie is written in Hindi.

This is not his first tryst with the world of showbiz as he was seen in a Bhojpuri film titled Apaharan Udyog in which he played the role of Bihar Chief Minister. Then, in 2005, he did a cameo in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav.

On the personal front, just last month, he tied the knot with Aishwarya, the daughter of an RJD lawmaker. He is said to be very religious. However, he isn’t media savvy and articulate like his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly and a former Deputy Chief Minister.

Unlike Tej Pratap, Tejashwi is said to be the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad Yadav in politics and he has also been projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate by the Rashtriya Janata Dal.