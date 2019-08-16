Antara Kashyap August 16 2019, 1.16 pm August 16 2019, 1.16 pm

After the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke AKA former Mother of Dragons is all set to appear in a romantic comedy based on Christmas. The film, Last Christmas, stars Clarke along with Henry Golding who rose to fame with Crazy Rich Asians. The film is written by Emma Thompson who also plays Clarke's mother and directed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig. Apart from the talented cast and strong technical crew, the film is going to feature George Michael's music including the iconic title track. The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer, and we kid you not, Christmas has come early!

The trailer starts with Clarke's Kate, a drunk and cynical Londoner who never thinks about anybody else but herself. She goes on doing one disastrous thing after the other (including electrocuting a pufferfish) and maintains that it isn't her fault. Her family is quite displeased with her, so is her boss at the year-round Christmas shop she works in as an elf. The actress bumps into Golding's Tom, an antithesis of her own character who volunteers at the homeless shelter, when a raven poops at her face. Tom is a positive ray of sunshine, and Kate, who is by now thrown out by her roommate, finds his happy self extremely weird. We are then introduced to her past, she used to be terminally sick at a point of time, after which she lived life as if she was approaching death, making her cynical and snobbish. However, throughout the trailer, we see Tom's influence rubbing off on Kate and she becoming more and more cheerful. She then goes on to volunteer at the homeless shelter, busks for money for the homeless and performs on-stage as a Christmas elf. The trailer makes the film look very promising, and it is the perfect opportunity to spread the holiday cheer with one's family.

The film's director revealed that it will feature unreleased work of the iconic singer George Michael. He also revealed that Emma Thompson was inspired by the singer, and had started writing it when he was alive. The plotline involving homelessness had also got Michael's blessing, "We have a whole storyline in our movie about a homeless shelter, and [we consulted] with a lot of homeless charities to make sure we were portraying it correctly,” Feig said. “The great sadness is that he’s [George Michael] not here to be a part of this. But he knew it was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us."