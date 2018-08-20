Lata Mangeshkar is the original selfie queen! THIS picture proves it

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is known for many beautiful melodies. From the patriotic Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon to the vivacious Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Lata Didi (as she is lovingly known) has sung it all. However, today, we aren't here to talk about the veteran's singing prowess! Today we are talking about how gangsta' Lata Didi is, and let us inform you, she is the original selfie queen, rather, kweeeeen!

Celebrating World Photography Day, which falls on August 19 every year, the leading lady of the vocal world shared a selfie that she clicked back in the 1950's! Yes, you read that right - a selfie clicked in the 1950's. Have a look at it right here:

Namaskar.Sharing my ‘self clicked’ picture, which was clicked in 1950’s Today, it’s known as ‘selfie’ pic.twitter.com/5wXZtOxXMT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 20, 2018

This picture is evidence that Lata Didi is the OG selfie queen! Lata Didi has been known to get behind the lenses quite often and this next picture is proof of it.

If this doesn't prove that the mighty Lata Mangeshkar is a multitasking goddess, we don't know what will. She has been known to sing in over 30 Indian regional and foreign languages. Lata Didi has lent her voice to over a thousand Hindi films. Mangeshkar has also been the recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Like we said, original ganagsta'.