Lata Mangeshkar responds to Narendra Modi's praise, says Modiji has been very kind to me

Subhash K Jha April 25 2019, 3.51 pm April 25 2019, 3.51 pm

Narendra Modi's interview with Akshay Kumar became the talk of the town. From his retirement plans to friends in opposition, PM made some candid confessions. One of the confession was about him liking Lata Mangeshkar's song. We got in touch with the singer on the same and she said, “I admire Modiji for the way he has negotiated his journey from the most humble beginnings to where he is today. I identify with that journey. Modiji has always been very kind to me. Whenever we’ve met he has met me with warmth and respect. I am thankful for his kindness.”

PM Modi told Akshay Kumar that he enjoyed listening to Lataji’s iconic songs like Jyoti kalash chalke and Oh pavan veg se udne wale ghode. Composed by the legendary Maharashtrian composer Sudhir Phadke, the immortal song Jyoti kalash chalke was filmed on Meena Kumari in the film Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan.

Lataji said, “That song has always been one of my personal favourites. It’s a beautiful melody with unforgettable lyrics. I always enjoyed singing numbers with a spiritual flavour. I was transported to another level when I sang Jyoti kalash chalke in, I think, 1961. I remember this song especially because it written by Pandit Narendra Sharma who was very close to me and my family. I called him ‘Papa’. Panditji wrote some of my most beautiful songs like Satyam Shivum Sunderam.”

Pavan veg se udne wale ghode (the horse who flies like the wind) is also well-remembered by Lataji. “It was composed by S N Tripathiji for a historical film (Jai Chittod). This is an even older song than Jyoti kalash chalke. I am surprised that Modiji remembers these songs.”

She admits to sharing a special bond with Prime Minister Modi. “I recently sang a song Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ka for our soldiers. Modiji responded with a beautiful message on Twitter. He calls me ‘Lata Didi’ like you do.”

When shared that she has a fan in Narendra Modi, Lata ji chuckled and said, “The entire nation is his fan. I am happy and surprised that Modiji hears my songs. I am grateful that my voice goes so far. God has been kind. I wish Modiji a life of uninterrupted success and good health.”