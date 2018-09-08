Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday wish to Asha Bhosle: Keep singing sistah

Asha Bhosle has sung some amazing songs like Parde Mein Rehne Do, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, and many others. One of the best singers Bollywood has ever witnessed, the legend celebrates her 85th birthday today (September 8, 2018). And her elder sister, the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish her younger sister.

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janam din hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun,wo hamesha khush rahe aur gaati rahe ye meri ishwar se prarthana. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2018

The Didi Tera Devar Deewana singer wished her sister with a sweet message. Mangeshkar wrote that she prays that her sister always stays happy and keeps on singing.

Both the sisters have made a mark in the industry with their wonderful voices. However, there was a time when people speculated the rivalry between the two. Reportedly, the two were not on talking terms as Asha Bhosle opted for a love marriage and eloped from their house. But as time heals everything, two sisters united again.

It was also said that there was professional rivalry too between them as Mangeshkar had made a mark in the industry and Bhosle was trying to make her presence felt. Well, both the sisters are in good terms now and have been spotted at a few events together.

1998 release Saaz starring Shabana Azmi and Aruna Irani was said to be based on the life of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Even Amrita Rao’s Television show Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai was said to be loosely based on the two singers.