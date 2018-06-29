Late actress Sridevi shot a comedy scene right after her father's death! Read more...

Veteran actress and late Bollywood star Sridevi was known for her dedication when it came to her work. She gave one of the terrific performances in Yash Chopra’s Lamhe. The actress’ performance in the film is surely counted as one of her best and is still fresh in people’s minds. However, she went through a tragic phase during the shoot of the film. Her father Ayyapan Yanger passed away during this time.

This happened when late Yash Chopra completed almost 90% of the shoot in London, and Sridevi had to immediately leave for Madras. In the midst of the final rituals and ceremonies, Sridevi promised Yash Chopra over the phone that she would resume her work after sixteen days.

And the actress stuck to her words. After she returned to London, she had to shoot a comedy first with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Hats off to her passion!

Her dedication for her craft was also applauded by director Yash Chopra who, in an old interview, called her a wonderful actress and a thorough professional. He also said that as an artist, Sridevi had contributed a lot to make that scene absolutely perfect, hiding that personal grief.

Now when we remember the scene from the film, we would of course note that there wasn’t a single sign of grief on Sridevi’s face. Truly, the industry was blessed to have her!