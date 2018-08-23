home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Late tha Tiger: Salman Khan mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, gets trolled

Late tha Tiger: Salman Khan mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, gets trolled

First published: August 22, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Updated: August 22, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018. Celebs from all the sectors, be it, politics, sports or entertainment took to their respective social media handles to mourn his death. But there was one Bollywood actor who had not tweeted about the former PM’s demise. We are talking about Salman Khan. However, after five days of his death, Salman took to Twitter to mourn Vajpayee’s demise.

The actor referred to Vajpayee as a great leader and a noble politician and cited that the nation has suffered a great loss. But well, the actor was insanely trolled for tweeting about it after five days. While some Twitter users questioned him if he was on drugs, some asked him if he was sleeping till date.

We wonder what took Salman so long to express his grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise.

Salman is currently in Malta shooting for his next film Bharat which is being directed by Ai Abbas Zafar. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. After wrapping up the first schedule in Mumbai, the team has flown down to Malta for the shoot.

Bharat is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #bharat #Bollywood #death #Entertainment #Salman Khan #trolled #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All