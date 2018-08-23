Late tha Tiger: Salman Khan mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, gets trolled

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018. Celebs from all the sectors, be it, politics, sports or entertainment took to their respective social media handles to mourn his death. But there was one Bollywood actor who had not tweeted about the former PM’s demise. We are talking about Salman Khan. However, after five days of his death, Salman took to Twitter to mourn Vajpayee’s demise.

Truly a sad feeing to have lost a great leader, noble politician, orator and an exceptional human being like Atal ji . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2018

The actor referred to Vajpayee as a great leader and a noble politician and cited that the nation has suffered a great loss. But well, the actor was insanely trolled for tweeting about it after five days. While some Twitter users questioned him if he was on drugs, some asked him if he was sleeping till date.

Bhai ab yaad aa rai hai...itno dino se kya gaanja marke so rahe the😂😂 — Avi Kaushik (@avi_kaushik4) August 21, 2018

@amanprithviraj @Avinash98767223 Bhai ko news mil hi gyi.. bhai konsa newspaper aata h — Brijesh meena (@UrsBrijesh) August 21, 2018

Itni jaldi kyun? — Vivek (@1rahkeskeviv) August 21, 2018

Bahot dino baad yaad aai sir !! — V i s h a l 🇮🇳 (@vsurywanshi87) August 21, 2018

Truly a sad feeing to have lost a great leader, noble politician, orator and an exceptional human being like Atal ji . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2018

Tiger so raha tha 😂😂 — Richa Singh (@Richatriya) August 21, 2018

We wonder what took Salman so long to express his grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise.

Yeh bandhan toh .. pyaar ka bandhan hai #Bharat pic.twitter.com/5pM9eF93SE — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 20, 2018

Salman is currently in Malta shooting for his next film Bharat which is being directed by Ai Abbas Zafar. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. After wrapping up the first schedule in Mumbai, the team has flown down to Malta for the shoot.

Bharat is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year.