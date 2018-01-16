Latest poster of Veere Di Wedding is here to impress, again!

What’s up with Sonam Kapoor? That’s exactly what one notices in the latest poster of Veere Di Wedding. The makers have released a new poster with the changed release date. The film was earlier releasing on May 18 but is now hitting the theatres on June 1. Both Sonam Kapoor and Daddy Kapoor, Anil tweeted the new poster inviting everyone for the wedding.

The poster raises the bar of expectations even higher with each of the actresses Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar literally expressing their personalities that we may see in the film.

This will also be Bebo’s first film post the birth of Taimur. The production of Veere Di Wedding was reportedly delayed due to Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy. “When producers drop actresses for any reason, Rhea waited for me to come back. That speaks highly of her and the kind of girl bonding film we’re making,” Kareena said last year. The actress last appeared in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab (2016).

The film is first of its kind with an all- girl entourage. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, who is co-producing the film with Ekta Kapoor, said,"We are hoping that Veere Di Wedding will usher in a new phase in the Hindi film industry. Nothing like this has been attempted before and we hope it's a fun ride for the audience." Ekta Kapoor further added, "This is definitely going to be a wedding to remember. We are happy to announce that Veere Di Wedding will release on the 1st June 2018".

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Weddingwill hit screens on June 1.