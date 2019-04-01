Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 4.28 pm April 01 2019, 4.28 pm

Laxmi Agarwal’s heart-wrenching, yet inspiring story will soon be seen on the celluloid. The film titled Chhapaak will have Deepika Padukone stepping into Laxmi’s shoes. Braveheart Laxmi is known to be a voice of acid-attack survivors across the country. Her fight to have a complete ban over the sale of acid still continues. Laxmi might have had a gruelling past but that, in no way, makes her less worthy of having fun and finding joy in the smallest things.

In a video shared by Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram account, we could see a graceful Laxmi Agarwal showing off her perfect dance moves. Dressed up in a white kurta and black leggings, Laxmi danced like no one’s watching and we absolutely loved it. Not to miss those perfect thumkas. Well, Laxmi was grooving to the tunes Shraddha Kapoor’s song Cham Cham from her film, Baaghi. This video was shared by Laxmi on her Tik Tok account a few days back and looks like she hugely impressed the original Cham Cham girl, Shraddha Kapoor. Keep them coming, Laxmi!

Meanwhile, the first look of Laxmi’s biopic featuring Deepika Padukone was revealed on last Monday. It got a thumbs-up from across the internet. Malti, a burnt face with an unbroken spirit won everyone’s heart. In fact, Laxmi was floored by Deepika’s look and expressed her euphoria saying, “It makes me happy that an actress like Deepika Padukone is embodying my character.”

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and will revolve around the a 15-year-old Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked with acid by her stalker, just because she had refused his proposal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020.