Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight slap on her attacker

Ranjini Maitra April 19 2019, 8.55 pm April 19 2019, 8.55 pm

Deepika Padukone's in-progress film Chhapaak is inspired by the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, a single mother and a motivational speaker who is fighting for the empowerment of acid attack victims across the country. Deepika, for her character Malti, has donned Laxmi's look to perfection. As she and co-star Vikrant Massey shoot in Delhi, several photos and videos from the sets have gone viral already and the buzz is strong. Laxmi, whose story inspires many, says having a biopic was beyond her imagination.

"I have never won a medal in school. Who would have thought about a biopic being made on me? I am thankful to Meghna ji (Meghna Gulzar, director of Chhapaak) for considering my work worthy enough to be converted into a film," she said while attending an event in Jaipur. How Deepika manages to look every bit like her and is evoking the right kind of reaction also makes her happy.

"I am also elated that a celebrity like Deepika is playing me. I just want to say that this film will be a tight slap on that attacker who thought he has ruined my life and to the society who looked at me like a criminal," she added. To bring the realness of an acid attack survivor alive and that too believably, Deepika was certainly required to undergo a long process of make-up and prosthetics. Laxmi says this also inspired makeup artists to try and create Deepika's look.

"I saw a lot of makeup artists on social media recreating Deepika's look from the film. Unhone vaisa makeup karke apni photos mujhe bheji hui hain. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki ek acid-attack survivor ke face ko bhi log recreate karenge (They've done that kind of makeup on their own faces and sent me their photos. I never thought people would recreate an acid attack survivor's face one day), " she said.

With Chhapaak, may the essence of empowerment reach many! The film is slated to release on 10th January 2020.