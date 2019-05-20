Laxmmi Bomb: Is this why Raghava Lawrence quit Akshay Kumar's film?

Subhash K Jha May 20 2019, 5.32 pm May 20 2019, 5.32 pm

In an unprecedented move to show the world who’s the real boss in a film project, director Raghava Lawrence has overnight walked out of Laxmmi Bomb, the much-talked-about remake of the 2011 Tamil blockbuster Muni 2 Kanchana. The film is about a man whose body is taken over by the spirit of a transgender. Akshay Kumar who plays the lead in the remake proudly shared the film’s first poster on social media on Saturday. But the move was not taken well by director Raghava Lawrence who announced his exit from the remake citing disrespect as a prime reason for his departure.

He also expressed disappointment because the makers apparently released the posted without informing him. Raghava’s move shocked the Bollywood film industry where even the most reputed directors are known to bow to their hero's whims. Otherwise, they are shown the door. If reports are to be believed, even Kabir Khan's relationship with Salman Khan had turned sour at one point of the time owing to creative differences.

Sources say that Raghava saw what was coming. “He knew this ghost film will be ghost-directed. Nowadays superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are very active on the sets. Raghava must have been warned. He belongs to the old school of filmmaking where the director is King on the sets. Rather than bear with the intervention, Raghava has gracefully walked out,” says a source in the know.

It is common knowledge in Bollywood that barring Amitabh Bachchan, every superstar from Rajesh Khanna to Ranveer Singh likes to improvise and give their own inputs when it comes to direction. Raghava Lawrence refused to comply with extraneous authority.

One hears that the producers Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor are now frantically on the look-out for a replacement of Raghava Lawrence. This would be hard to find at the last minute. Considering Akshay Kumar has already announced the release date(5 June 2020) of Laxmmi Bomb, he may probably end up directing the film himself.