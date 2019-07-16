Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 6.22 pm July 16 2019, 6.22 pm

It's not that actor Tarun Arora has appeared in a lot of Hindi films in the past few years. Although he has been a part of a handful of them such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Sheen to name a few, Tarun's major introduction to the audience was Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, in which he played Kareena Kapoor Khan's coarse love interest. Tarun will be now seen playing the prime antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb.

As per a report in Pune Mirror, the Hindi villain, like the original one, will be seen as a corrupt MLA as well. Director Raghava Lawrence has earlier worked with Tarun in Kanchana 3. The film released in April this year and was quite a success. Raghava finds Tarun to be the perfect fit for the character. Also, his new avatar will be in no way similar to how he looked in Jab We Met. The formalities are being taken care of, right now.

Laxmi Bomb, the Hindi adaptation of Raghava's Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, went on floors this July. Muni, the first film of the Tamil franchise, released in 2007 and had Raghava himself playing the lead character. The second edition came in 2011 while the fourth part in 2015. Not sure if there's a specific reason behind a neat four-year gap between every part, but Kanchana 4 released in April this year.

Although he's not very active in Bollywood right now, Tarun is quite regular down South. He will be next seen in M Padmakumar's Mamangam, a period drama. He has also worked with Chiranjeevi in Khiladi No. 150 and with Ravi Teja in Amar Akbar Anthony.