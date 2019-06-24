Soheib Ahsan June 24 2019, 12.27 pm June 24 2019, 12.27 pm

Janhvi Kapoor is still fresh and new in Bollywood but she’s already busy with several projects. She is currently busy working on her upcoming film, RoohiAfza, a comedy horror film. Her appearance in the film has recently been leaked online. In the picture, she can be seen wearing traditional, a peach-coloured kurta and a green dupatta. She is carrying a small brown bag hanging by her shoulder. Her character reportedly is that of a ghost haunting grooms on their first night after marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 23, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

The film will be based in Uttar Pradesh and will also involve fairies and spirits apart from ghosts. Shooting for the film began in the second week of June. Rajkummar Rao will also be a part of the film. RoohiAfza is being directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrigdheep Singh. While introducing the cast of the film, producer Dinesh Vijan had stated that the film’s script is young and totally crazy which is why they needed actors who could quickly gel into their roles confidently. Janhvi Kapoor stood out for being a fresh, new talent. The makers of the film also felt that Janhvi Kapoor would be a good fit to play a double role character that was needed in the film. The film is expected to release on March 20, 2020. Maddock films will be the company bankrolling this project.

Apart from this film, Janhvi Kapoor has finished filming for a Gunjan Saxena biopic. She will also be appearing in the Karan Johar directed, Takht. In this film, she will be appearing alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor. Shooting for the film will start in August, giving Janhvi Kapoor enough time to be done with her work with Roohi Afza.