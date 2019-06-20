Soheib Ahsan June 20 2019, 10.58 am June 20 2019, 10.58 am

Little is known about Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming next, The Sky is Pink. The film recently wrapped shooting and fans are yet to see the film’s trailer. Although we now have the first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra from the film’s sets. A leaked picture has been doing the rounds of social media in which we can see Priyanka wearing a white shirt with a coat on top of it and a bow-tie. It is a close-up shot and hence, nothing significant can be derived from the picture. Apparently, this look of Priyanka is from a song in The Sky Is Pink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PriyankaChopra💞 (@vintage_priyanka_chopra) on Jun 19, 2019 at 6:15am PDT

The film is based on deceased motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary who will be portrayed by Zaira Wasim in the film. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will be playing the role of Chaudhary’s parents. The film is directed by Shonali Bose. The film will be co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala. Shooting for the film began in August 2018. The film is expected to be released on October 11 of this year. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas will also be making an appearance in the film.