LEAKED! Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam's look from Batti Gul Meter Chalu goes viral

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam’s upcoming social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu is looking quite interesting. This is the second time that Shraddha and Shahid will be seen on the big screen after Haider, while it's Yami's first collab with the two. Shahid recently wrapped up the film with a special song that also features Shraddha with him. But the ladies are yet to complete their portions, it seems.

Shraddha and Yami were shooting at Film City in Mumbai. They were seen exiting the premises still dressed in their film costumes. Shraddha was wearing a navy blue sari over a full-sleeved cardigan. She was wearing no jewellery or makeup. And Yami, who is playing a lawyer in the film was wearing a black coat with a white band.

The story of Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the power distribution in hamlets of Uttarakhand and the struggles of a common man over very high electricity bills. Quite relevant, in the current scenario.

The leaked pictures have surely set the excitement meter running. We are now eagerly waiting for the first poster, which Shahid revealed should be out soon.