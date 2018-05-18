LEAKED! These images of Kangana and Rajkummar from the sets of Mental Hai Kya are as crazy as the film

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have collaborated on a psychological thriller titled 'Mental Hai Kya'. While the quirky posters of the film have already left the fans eagerly waiting for its release, the recently leaked pictures have raised the anticipation a few notches higher.

The pictures show Kangana in an eccentrically crazy outfit, flashing her sweetest smile. A grey-school tee, messy curls and checks all over in her outfit's pattern, it somehow reflects her craziness in the movie.

The makers commenced the shoot on Wednesday. Rao took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the same.

The film will have the duo Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao sharing the screen space for the second time. The two were last seen in the year 2014, in Vikas Bahl directorial Queen, which was a massive success.

Mental Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.