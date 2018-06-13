Learn it from her! Anushka Sharma repeats her airport look like a boss and we are in an awe

Style is quite a personal, some might get hooked to breezy attires while some might just love to flash the basic side of clothing. But looks like for Anushka Sharma, it was all about repeating her airport look this week.

We spotted Virushka earlier at the airport heading to Bengaluru. Whether it was their matching white sneakers or twinning in a white tee, Anushka and Virat were unimaginably adorable together.

And now, after attending the BCCI awards, the lovebirds returned to Mumbai a few hours after the ceremony.

While we absolutely loved how they walked in hand-in-hand, we can't help but notice that Anushka repeated her airport look on the same day. A basic white tee, a denim jacket and gingham pants. Check the photos below, when the duo reached Mumbai:

On a much frank note, it is not at all a bad idea to repeat one's outfits. Dud huh...celebrities are humans too after all. The myth that stardom comes with heavy price tags and huge pay-cheque surely need to be dumbed and how. The main factor which matters is that even if you are wearing something non-branded, see to it it's in vogue and suits you.

Coming back to Anushka's look, the heroine refrained from following quintessential airport look norms and opted to repeat her fuss-free look like a pro.